Patty’s Picks! ‘Joy Ride’

Patty Spitler is back with her latest movie recommendation in “Patty’s Picks,” and this time it’s a wild and raunchy ride that’s not for the faint of heart. “Joy Ride” is a laugh-out-loud comedy that challenges stereotypes and showcases the hilarious adventures of a group of women, including Audrey, a successful lawyer who embarks on a journey to find her birth mother in Beijing. Patty highlights the film’s lively chemistry, heartwarming insights into identity, and the power of friendship. Directed by Adele Lim, who also co-wrote the script, “Joy Ride” fearlessly explores the complexities of being Chinese, Asian, and American, leaving no boundaries uncrossed. With a runtime of 1 hour and 35 minutes, this film is a rollercoaster of raunchy, racy, and raucous fun, earning a strong R-rating and an impressive 4 out of 5 stars from Patty Spitler.

“Joy Ride” promises to entertain audiences with its unapologetic humor and the vibrant performances of its cast. This comedy challenges societal expectations and showcases that women, regardless of their background, can be just as outrageous and adventurous as anyone else. So, if you’re ready for a hilarious and boundary-pushing experience, “Joy Ride” is the perfect movie to add to your watchlist. Buckle up and get ready for a wild journey filled with laughter, friendship, and unexpected mishaps.