Patty’s Picks: Kevin Costner’s new movie “Horizon: An American Saga”

Patty Spitler, our movie critic, is here to talk about Kevin Costner’s latest film, “Horizon: An American Saga.”

In this project, Costner takes on the roles of actor, director, and producer.

The movie, which runs for three hours and 42 minutes, is rated R due to its violent content.

Despite its length, Patty found the storytelling, acting, and direction to be top-notch, showcasing Costner’s talent and dedication to his craft.

Patty was impressed with the film and gave it a glowing review, awarding it 4 ½ stars out of 5.

She highlighted the film’s compelling narrative and strong performances, making it a must-watch for fans of epic dramas.

For those who appreciate detailed storytelling and don’t mind a longer movie experience, “Horizon: An American Saga” is highly recommended.

Kevin Costner has once again proven his ability to create great cinema.