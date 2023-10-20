Patty’s Picks: ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Movie critic Patty Spitler dives into the latest cinematic offering from legendary director Martin Scorsese – “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

With a runtime of 3 hours and 26 minutes, this historical drama set in the 1920s tells the gripping tale of greed, murder, and the clash of cultures following the discovery of oil in an Indian Nation located in Oklahoma.

Featuring stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, the film has already garnered attention at the Cannes Film Festival and is a potential Oscar contender.

While the superb acting and meticulous direction are praiseworthy, the film’s lengthy duration might test the patience of some viewers.

Patty gives it 3 and ½ stars, reminding us that longer doesn’t necessarily make it better.