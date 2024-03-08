Patty’s Picks: ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’

Patty Spitler, the movie critic, is back with her Patty’s Picks, featuring “Kung Fu Panda 4”, hitting theaters today.

As the fourth installment in the franchise, this American animated film continues the saga of Po, the beloved giant panda who serves as the Dragon Warrior.

Originally debuting 16 years ago in 2008, the “Kung Fu Panda” series has captured the hearts of audiences with its charming protagonist and vibrant martial arts world.

In this latest adventure, Po is confronted with the daunting task of assuming the role of Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

However, before he can embrace his new position, he must first find a suitable successor amidst challenges, including facing off against the shape-shifting adversary known as “The Chameleon”.

With its engaging storyline and star-studded voice cast featuring talents like Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, and Viola Davis, “Kung Fu Panda 4” promises to deliver entertainment for all ages, blending humor, action, and charm in a cinematic experience.