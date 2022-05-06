Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: ‘Marmaduke,’ ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Friday means it’s movie day, and Great Day TV’s Patty Spitler is back front and center this week with her picks! These are fresh films that were just released today.

Marmaduke

In the family-friendly animation, “Marmaduke,” the longtime favorite canine is a goofy wanna-be lap dog, who ends up getting involved with some high-toned diva dogs from dog shows.

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson is the voice of the goofy Great Dane Marmaduke. It’s available only on Netflix.

Rating: TV-Y7

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

“Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” is the sequel to the 2016 movie, “Dr. Strange,” played again by Benedict Cumberbatch is the surgeon-turned superhero as he sets out to save America from evil forces including a witchy Wanda and a humongous one-eye octopus. This film promises to be a huge movie for the Marvel franchise.

Patty’s Review: It’s excessive with a convoluted plot and just way overblown, but if that’s your thing, you’ll love it. Benedict Cumberbatch is truly a gifted actor, even in a Sci-fi scenario with Computer Generated Images (CGI) as the real stars. It’s playing now in theaters only. Patty gives it 3 out of 5 octopuses!

Rating: PG-13

For more from Patty, visit GreatDayTV.com.