Patty’s Picks: ‘Mean Girls’

Patty Spitler, our trusted movie critic, is here with her top picks for the weekend.

So, buckle up for a thrilling ride with the action-packed “The Beekeeper.”

Picture Jason Statham as the gritty Adam Clay, taking on corrupt corporations and shady characters.

Clay, aptly called the “beekeeper,” is a skilled secret agent who steps in when the system falters. Running at 1 hour 45 minutes and rated R, rumor has it that Jason went the extra mile and learned the art of beekeeping for the role – now that’s dedication!

But wait, there’s more buzz in town with “Mean Girls 2.”

This musical, inspired by the “Mean Girls” Broadway play, is the sequel to the 2004 Lindsay Lohan starred, written and produced by the legendary Tina Fey herself.

The plot follows Cady, a teen returning to the American high school scene after homeschooling in Kenya.

Expect the classic high school drama with a dose of diversity.

Clocking in just shy of 2 hours and rated PG-13, Patty gives it a solid 3 out of 5 stars for its attempt at embracing the high school experience with a fresh twist.

So, grab your popcorn and enjoy the weekend movie marathon!