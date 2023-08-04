Patty’s Picks! Meg 2: The Trench

It’s hot outside, encouraging many families to take a trip to the beach. However, you may be wary of the water following this week’s film, Meg 2: The Trench!

Meg 2: The Trench was originally set to release well before this weekend, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed production. However, Jason Statham returns in his tough, gritty, shark stabber role as an underwater diver and explorer. Though the team has knowledge of the Megalodon, they’re threatened by several Megs while attempting a risky mining operation.

The film features a lot of action, as well as stunts, effects, and so much more. Notably, Meg 2 has many confused as to how it should be categorized. Is it a horror film? Maybe a comedy film? With tons of action, maybe the action genre is the best fit? Though we can’t quite categorize it, Patty definitely can…

Rated PG 13, the film has a run time of nearly 2 hours. Sequels are hard to do. Unfortunately, this one has too much comedy to be a horror film. It also has some extremely unrealistic scenes, including one where Jason Statham’s ‘Jonas’ holds off a Megalodon with his leg… Patty suggests buying a ticket with low expectations so you can be somewhat entertained.

For us, Meg 2: The Trench was a belly flop, as Patty gave it 2 out of 5 shark stars.