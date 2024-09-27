Patty’s Picks: ‘Megalopolis’

Patty Spitler dives into Megalopolis, a bold new film by legendary director Francis Ford Coppola. At 85, Coppola not only wrote and directed the film, but also invested $120 million of his own money to bring this vision to life.

The movie is set in “New Rome,” a city resembling New York with Roman influences, from classical architecture to wild parties.

The story revolves around Caesar Catilina, played by Adam Driver, an architect determined to transform New Rome into a futuristic utopia.

However, the mayor, portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito, has doubts about Caesar’s grand plans.

While the film features a mix of political power struggles and romance, the dialogue can feel stiff at times.

Despite this, Megalopolis dazzles with its visuals and complex narrative. At 2 hours and 18 minutes long, it’s a wild ride of intrigue, ambition, and love.

Patty gives it a solid rating, highlighting Adam Driver’s quirky but brilliant performance, proving that even at 85, Coppola is still pushing cinematic boundaries.