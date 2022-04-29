Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: ‘Memory’ starring Liam Neeson, ‘Fortress: Sniper’s Eye’ starring Bruce Willis

Friday means it’s movie day, and Great Day TV’s Patty Spitler is back this week with her picks! These are fresh films that were just released today.

Liam Neeson’s new action-thriller, Memory,” is up first.

“Memory”

It’s a bloody mess, but also a well-crafted film about a lone wolf assassin. Known for his discreet killing skills, Liam Neeson as Alex now finds himself a target as he refuses to complete a job, so now the crime syndication and the FBI are on his tail.

Plus, this is all complicated because his character is in the starting stages of Alzheimer’s and he struggles with severe memory loss.

Runtime: 1 hour 54 minutes

Rating: R for violence

Availability: In theaters nationally

Patty’s score: 4 out of 5 guns

“Fortress: Sniper’s Eye”

Speaking of cognitive issues, Bruce Willis recently announced he was retiring from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis, affecting his memory, language skills and even reading.

But he was busy working up until his retirement, so there are about a dozen of his movies yet to be released. “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye” is one of them, and it’s a cyber-thriller who a retired CIA agent, Willis is living in the forest in a secret high-tech bunker and his enemies are closing in.

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour 40 min.

Availability: Select theaters and digital platforms

Patty, interviewed Bruce Willis many times over the years including for his action movie debut in “Die Hart.” Watch the video above for a lookback at their conversation.

For more from Patty, visit GreatDayTV.com.