Patty’s Picks: Miller’s Girl

In the latest edition of “Patty’s Picks,” movie critic Patty Spitler explores the psychological thriller with semi-erotic undertones, “Miller’s Girl.”

As the host introduces the film as centered around an 18-year-old student and her literature teacher, Patty raises the question of whether their seemingly smitten relationship will lead to trouble.

Starring Jenna Ortega as the aspiring high school senior Cairo Sweet and Martin Freeman as her literature teacher, the film explores the complexities of their intense connection.

Directed and written by Jade Halley Bartlett, the plot unfolds in a Tennessee mansion where the protagonist, with absentee lawyer parents, finds solace in reading and writing.

The teacher recognizes her talent, leading to a project that entangles them in a complex situation, raising the stakes between their purpose and attraction.

Patty shares her thoughts on the film, expressing disappointment in its lack of zip and the “smutty overtones,” giving it a rating of 3 out of 5 stars. Despite the interesting premise, she finds the movie somewhat tiresome and expects more from its potential.

The movie, rated R, runs just over an hour and a half, leaving viewers with a lingering question: Did you ever have a crush on a teacher?