Patty’s Picks: Monkey Man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Patty’s Picks dives into the action-packed world of “Monkey Man,” a film hitting theaters now that doesn’t pull punches when it comes to violence.

The plot follows Kid, a young man seeking revenge against corrupt leaders who killed his mother, eventually emerging as a hero for the downtrodden. Dev Patel stars, also directing and producing the film.

Set in India and drawing inspiration from Hindu mythology, “Monkey Man” features Patel’s character wearing a monkey mask during intense underground fights. The movie earns its R-rating with explicit violence, sexual content, and gore, spanning a runtime of 2 hours and 1 minute.

While Patty acknowledges the film’s visual appeal, she stressed the need for caution due to its relentless violence. Despite her praise for its cinematography, she offers a straightforward verdict: “I give it 3 out of 5 stars for cinematography, but I don’t ever want to see it again.”

“Monkey Man” promises an adrenaline-fueled experience, but viewers should brace themselves for a visceral journey.