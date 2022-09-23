Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: ‘Moonage Daydream’ captures life of David Bowie, ‘Sidney’ captures life of Sidney Poitier

Friday is here, and movies might be a part of your weekend, so entertainment expert Patty Spitler joined us with her take on two new flicks.

Both of these films chronicle the lives of famous celebrities we knew and probably admired.

“Moonage Daydream” is a visual explosion capturing the mind and madness that was David Bowie. It’s over the top and sparkling with unrelenting images coupled with the unique sounds of David Bowie, who died in 2016.

In case you’d forgotten, he was always over the top and not just as a singer or a performer; he was a fashionista. He didn’t have one signature look or style and was constantly evolving and challenging his audience in every possible way.

For me, loved the reflections of times gone by, great music sequences but just too too too much razzle-dazzle.

I give it 4 out of 5 stars. I was exhausted at the end.

This film runs 2 hours and 15 minutes. It’s rated PG-13 for some sexual references, images and smoking! It’s in theaters now.

Sidney Poitier was a game changer, a risk taker and a force of greatness in film. He was also the first black actor to win a leading man Oscar in 1964 for “Lillies of the Field.”

Poitier passed away on January, 6 of 2022, but his rich legacy lives on not only in his many movies, but now his friend Oprah Winfrey is the executive producer of a biopic of his life. It’s simply called, “Sidney.”

I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed this film. Sidney Poitier was an amazing talent who changed not only the movies, but our perception of black men. He was so thoughtful and strong….he narrates the film, and there are testimonials from his friends and actors like Halle Berry, Robert Redford, and Morgan Freeman, to name a few.

I give it 5 out of 5 stars.

The film runs 1 hour 52 minutes. See it in select theaters and streaming on Apple TV+ Friday.

For more from Patty, click here.