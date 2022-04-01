Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: ‘Moribus,’ ‘The Contractor,’ ‘You Won’t Be Alone’

It’s Friday! This means it’s time for “Patty’s Picks,” and our entertainment contributor Patty Spitler joined us today with a look at three movies opening today.

“Moribus”

A Marvel Comics character is brought to blood thirsty life, as a pseudo-vampire and tragically flawed anti-hero. Jared Leto stars as one of Spider-Man’s horror adversaries. Moribus’s true identity is a former award-winning biochemist. He was trying to find a cure for his rare blood disease which backfired and turned him into a supernatural nightmare who is confused by his lust for blood.

Rating: PG 13

Runtime: 104 minutes

“The Contractor”:

Chris Pine stars in “The Contractor.” Like many movies out now, this has been put on hold several times since 2019. Pine’s character is a serviceman who is involuntarily discharged form the US Special Forces. So now he needs a job to support his family back home. He joins a private contracting organization, led by Keifer Southerland, all the while trying to shake some enemies who’d like to kill him. Original title was “Violence of Action.”

Rating: R

Runtime: 103 minutes

“You Won’t Be Alone”

Which is witch? Oh boy, you want to feel horror, empathy, disgust, understanding, revulsion and hope all in one movie? Out today, it’s “You Won’t Be Alone.” A mother begs a nasty, scarred “Wolf-Eateress” not to kill her baby and bargains that the witch can take the young girl when she turns 16. The witch returns and takes the girl. The young lady is curious and accidentally kills a peasant in a village. She then takes her form as she tries to understand what it’s like to be human. Set in 19th Century Macedonia, the film is closed captioned. Take a look, dare you!

Rating: R

Runtime: 109 minutes

Patty’s Review:

“You Won’t Be Alone” is a gory and artsy and bloody yet bold and images will stick in your brain forever. Oh, and the most disgusting, long and painful looking fingernails you have ever seen.

I give it 3 out of 5 witches. If you’re looking for a summer, fun and one dimensional movie, this is not it!

For more from Patty visit, greatdaytv.com.