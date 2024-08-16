Patty’s Picks: ‘My Penguin Friend’ movie review

Today, we talked with movie critic Patty Spitler about a sweet film called “My Penguin Friend.”

This movie is based on a true story that is both funny and touching.

The story starts in 2011 when a 71-year-old fisherman in Brazil found a penguin covered in oil.

The fisherman felt sorry for the penguin, so he took it home, cleaned it up, and helped it get better.

After the penguin, named DinDim, was healthy again, the fisherman let it go back into the ocean.

The amazing part is that DinDim kept coming back to visit the fisherman, not just once, but many times. The movie shows this special friendship between the man and the penguin.

It was directed by David Schurmann, and the actor Jean Reno is also in the film.

Real penguins were used in the movie to make it feel real. Patty told us that the movie is rated PG, lasts 1 hour and 37 minutes, and is very moving.

It reminds us of the close relationship we can have with animals and the importance of taking care of nature.

Patty liked the movie and gave it 5 out of 5 penguin stars. “My Penguin Friend” is a great movie for anyone who enjoys true stories about love, kindness, and caring for animals.