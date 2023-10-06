Patty’s Picks: Nancy Noel documentary premiers tomorrow!

Patty’s Picks brings you a special cinematic gem today, a must-watch for art enthusiasts and film lovers alike.

In ‘Art and Soul: A Portrait of Nancy Noel,’ a captivating bio-doc film produced by 3rd Strand and Sweet Revenge Production, we delve into the extraordinary life and legacy of the artistic genius, Nancy Noel.

As we explore her story, we get the privilege of meeting the film’s writer and director, Alex Kosene, who also happens to be Nancy’s son.

In a heartfelt conversation, Alex shares the motivation behind creating this film, honoring his mother’s memory and her profound impact on art and life.

Having had the pleasure of viewing the film, I can attest to its beauty and the insightful glimpse it offers into Nancy Noel’s deep connection with animals and her unique approach to life.

It’s a journey that I wholeheartedly give 5 out of 5 stars. Don’t miss the worldwide premiere this Saturday, with the first three screenings in Indy already sold out.

For more information, visit www.heartlandfilm.org and be a part of this extraordinary tribute to Nancy Noel’s artistic legacy.