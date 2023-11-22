Patty’s Picks: ‘Napoleon’

Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler joined us today on “Life.Style.Live!” to give us her thoughts on a new movie. “Napoleon” is a new war and action movie produced by Sony Pictures currently in theaters.

“Napoleon” is a fan fictional drama based on what is known about the late 18th century French leader, Napoleon Bonaparte. “Of course there was no iPhone or cameras back in the day so we can’t really see or verify some aspects of the film,” Patty said.

Throughout the film “Napoleon” is an ambitious soldier with many talents during the French Revolution. His victories quickly elevate him with praise and power.

“His success and confidence are made only more glamorous by his naughty grin,” Patty said.

This film is rated R for strong violence, it’s bloody scenes and contains some sexual content.

Joaquin Phoenix plays Napoleon throughout the film joined alongside Vanessa Kirby who plays his beloved queen Josephine.

This film is two hours and thirty eight minutes long so save some time if you are planning to watch it!

Patty gives this film a 4 out of 5 stars.