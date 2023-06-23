Patty’s Picks: ‘No Hard Feelings’ with Jennifer Lawrence

On today’s Patty’s Picks, we dive into the latest movie sensation, “No Hard Feelings.” This comedy is often described as raunchy, and Patty is here to give us the scoop.

She enthusiastically described the film as saucy, sexy, sensational, and silly – all those “s” words we love. It’s important to note that “No Hard Feelings” is rated R due to its content. The story revolves around a young woman, played by Jennifer Lawrence, who is facing severe financial struggles and needs to make money desperately. After losing her car and facing the risk of losing her mother’s house, she takes up an intriguing offer she finds on Craigslist. The offer involves “dating” an introverted 19-year-old boy before he goes to college.

Patty highlights some key scenes from the film, capturing its risqué nature. She mentions that “No Hard Feelings” runs for 1 hour and 43 minutes and stars Andrew Barth Feldman as the shy boy, while Jennifer Lawrence delivers a terrific performance as the gutsy and relatable lead. Patty loved the movie, giving it a rating of 4 ½ out of 5 stars. However, she emphasizes that viewers should be aware of its R rating, which includes sexy scenes, explicit language, and brief drug use.