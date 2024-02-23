Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Patty’s Picks: ‘Ordinary Angels’

Patty’s Picks: Ordinary Angels

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

On today’s “Patty’s Picks,” movie critic Patty Spitler delves into the drama film “Ordinary Angels,” starring Hilary Swank as Sharon, a compassionate hairdresser facing her struggles.

Set in the winter of 1994 during a severe snowstorm in Louisville, Kentucky, the film follows Sharon as she befriends a widowed man grappling with his daughter’s dire medical condition and lack of health insurance.

Moved by their plight, Sharon organizes a fundraiser to aid them, highlighting the power of ordinary people to perform extraordinary acts of kindness.

Patty praises Swank’s versatile performance, noting her previous Oscar-winning roles, and lauds the film’s authenticity in portraying real-life events.

With a rating of 4 out of 5 stars, Patty emphasizes the film’s message that even in the face of adversity, individuals can exhibit angelic compassion and ultimately triumph.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pavel’s World: Miss World Argentina...
Life.Style.Live! /
Inaugural Fountain Square Psychic Fair...
Life.Style.Live! /
Pet Partners: Meet Hooey The...
Life.Style.Live! /
Heartland Film: The road to...
Life.Style.Live! /
Girls Positivity Club: February is...
Life.Style.Live! /
Broadway Indianapolis releases 2024-2025 lineup
Life.Style.Live! /
IndyFringe Indy Eleven Theatre: ‘Bat...
Life.Style.Live! /
Remembering the life of River...
Life.Style.Live! /