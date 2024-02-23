Patty’s Picks: ‘Ordinary Angels’

On today’s “Patty’s Picks,” movie critic Patty Spitler delves into the drama film “Ordinary Angels,” starring Hilary Swank as Sharon, a compassionate hairdresser facing her struggles.

Set in the winter of 1994 during a severe snowstorm in Louisville, Kentucky, the film follows Sharon as she befriends a widowed man grappling with his daughter’s dire medical condition and lack of health insurance.

Moved by their plight, Sharon organizes a fundraiser to aid them, highlighting the power of ordinary people to perform extraordinary acts of kindness.

Patty praises Swank’s versatile performance, noting her previous Oscar-winning roles, and lauds the film’s authenticity in portraying real-life events.

With a rating of 4 out of 5 stars, Patty emphasizes the film’s message that even in the face of adversity, individuals can exhibit angelic compassion and ultimately triumph.