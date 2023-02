Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: Patty Spitler reviews ‘Cocaine Bear’

It’s dubbed a thriller, mystery, comedy and it opens in theaters today. Patty Spitler takes us on a bumpy ride with her review of “Cocaine Bear.” The plot is loosely based on a true story, centered around a 500 lb bear in Georgia who ingests a heap of cocaine that was tossed off a plane by a drug smuggler.

This sometimes-funny, sometimes-scary is rated R and runs for one hour and 35 minutes.

Patty gave the film 3 and a half stars.