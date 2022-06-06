Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: Patty Spitler reviews ‘Emergency’ and ‘Crimes of the Future’

It’s Friday again, and Patty Spitler is back to review two movies you can see this weekend. By the way, last week she reviewed ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and the movie made over $160 million at the box office, a new all-time record for the Memorial Day weekend box office!

The first new movie Patty reviewed is called ‘Emergency.’ The film stars three college senior boys who want to end their school days with a party. What starts out as a fun event turns into a disturbing situation.

This movie is rated R and runs for an hour and 45 minutes. You can see it in some theaters and on Prime Video. Patty said she liked the twists and turns of this movie, and gave it three out of five stars.

The second movie is out in theaters today. It’s called ‘Crimes of the Future’ directed by David Cronenberg. Pain is the new pleasure in the future, and humans adapt to a synthetic environment in this film. Patty called this film hard to watch, and there are a few scenes she can never unsee. She gave the film two and a half out of five stars.