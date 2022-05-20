Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: Patty Spitler reviews ‘Rescue Rangers’ and ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’

Fridays are extra special for many reasons, and for many of us, it’s because new movies are being released. Our entertainment contributor Patty Spitler joined us to review two movies that were released today.

The live action film “Rescue Rangers” is a reinvention of the beloved chipmunks from the hit 1990’s television series. It is rated PG and runs for one hour and 37 minutes on Disney+. Patty said it has many cute cameos and is fun for kids and adults alike.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” is the sequel to the 2019 film. The movie starts in 1928 and follows a British aristocratic family. The movie features romance, mystery, and even some heartbreak. The movie is rated PG and runs for two hours and five minutes in theaters now. Patty gave this film a five out of five stars!