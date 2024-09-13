Patty’s Picks: ‘Speak No Evil’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s one of the mostly highly anticipated movies of the year, “Speak No Evil” is a thriller-horror flick with some serious star power.

The movie stars James McAvoy as the main antagonist.

It’s actually an American remake of a Dutch film that came out in 2022.

This time, an American family is invited to spend the weekend with a delightful, or so it seems at first, British family on their pleasant country estate.

Things go very wrong, of course.

So, this dream holiday become a dreadful psychological nightmare.

The old adage says ‘opposites attract’, and so it goes with these two families.

American couple Ben and Louise Dalton along with their daughter, Agnes, move to London and plan a holiday in Italy.

During their vacation, they meet a lively couple, Paddy and Ciara, and their son, Ant, who has verbal issues.

While Paddy’s family, is lively, the Daltons are anxious and shy.

It’s rated R for some violence, crude language, sexual references, and brief drug usage.

Patty gives it 3 1/2 out of 5 stars.