Patty’s Picks: ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse’ and ‘Boogeyman’

Two highly anticipated movies that are ‘hot’ right now open in theaters today! How does Patty feel about ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ and ‘Boogeyman’? Read to find out!

In ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse’, animated superhero Miles Morales, aka Spider-Man, goes on a multiversal adventure with Spider-Woman. While exploring the multiverse, the pair meet a new team of Spider-People, known as the Spider-Society. However, they encounter conflict when handling a new threat.

Patty praises the animation and visuals. According to Patty, fans are already raving about it in advance of screenings. Rated PG, the movie runs about an hour and 57 minutes.

Next, a film based on a Stephen King short story that was originally supposed to go to HULU, but test audiences liked it so much, it will open exclusively in theaters.

‘Boogeyman‘ follows two young girls, a teenager and her little sis, who are in despair over the death of their mother. Their father doesn’t seem to know how to give them the attention or comfort they need despite being a therapist. However, one of his clients shows up at the family’s home unexpectedly, bringing with him a nasty entity… a ‘Boogeyman’!!

Patty gave it 4 out of 5 stars for achieving what Steven King envisioned while providing a good scare. The film’s director, Rob Savage, did a lot with a little, and Patty praises the eerieness of the film being shot entirely in the dark. Everything’s scarier in the dark! Booo!

Rated PG-13, ‘Boogeyman’ runs for an hour and 38 minutes. This is some scary stuff.