Patty’s Picks: ‘Spoiler Alert,’ ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘The Whale’

“Life.Style.Live!” Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler has a plethora of pictures to peruse for today’s “Patty’s Picks”!

First off, you know the old cliché for reviewing a film in a fast form, “you’ll laugh, you’ll cry” well this certainly applies to this movie called, “Spoiler Alert.” It stars Jim Parsons, formerly “Sheldon” in the tv show, “The Big Bang Theory.” Ben Aldridge is his love interest. Sally Field is also in the film as a mom!

What starts out as a gay couple, rom-com ends with tears when Ben’s character finds out he has terminal cancer and the two have to deal with the inevitable. This is also based on a true story by Michael Ausiello.

It’s very funny and then very sad. Take Kleenex to the theater.

It’s rated PG-13 and runs 1 hour 52 minutes. Patty gives it 3 ½ out of 5 stars. This film opens Friday.

Next up, a new twist on the old classic, “Pinocchio.” This is totally a Guillermo Del Toro film. The is the director, writer, screenplay head and production man. Based on an 1880’s Italian book, this crafty, imaginative take on a classic is unique. There are a lot of dark references to Mussolini’s fascist Italy. Woodworker Geppetto yearns to make is wooden boy, real.

It’s rated PG, runs 1 hr 56 minutes and is on Netflix Friday.

Finally, getting TONS of Oscar buzz, especially for the actor Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” is about a 600 LB English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

“The Whale” is opening in some cities Friday but not in Indy. It will open here on Wednesday, December 21. There’s lots of Oscar buzz for Brendan, calling it his on-screen comeback role. Brandan Frasier, by the way, did wear a “fat suit,” as he honestly said, “I’m not a small man,” but certainly they added to his girth.

