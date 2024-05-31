Patty’s Picks: ‘Summer Camp’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In this week’s Patty’s Picks, Patty reviews a movie starring some legends of Hollywood.

The movie centers around three women who have been best friends since childhood.

As the three women grew up, they led separate lives and over time spread apart.

But now they have the opportunity to reunite as adults at summer camp.

The movies stars three seasoned and sensational actresses. Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, and Alfre Woodard all star in the film along with Eugene Levy.

The comedy follows the three as they come to know each other all over again.

The characters of Nora, Ginny and Mary come to realize that maybe they need each other more than they thought as they go about their adult lives now sharing wisdom and some wicked, wonderful new grown-up discoveries.

The movie is also directed by a woman, Castille Landon.

Patty says there are lots of laughs and silly situations.

Rated PG-13 for some sexual references, strong language and smoking. Runs 1 hour and 36 minutes.

“It’s cute, love the characters. These gals know how to act, maybe sometimes a bit too outrageous, but definitely a chick flick for those of us grown up gals who remember and miss some of our childhood best friends. I give it 3 out of 5 stars”, said Patty.