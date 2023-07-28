Patty’s Picks: ‘Sympathy for the Devil’

In this segment of Patty’s Picks, film critic Patty Spitler reviews two wild and crazy films that are sure to entertain audiences. First up is “Sympathy for the Devil,” featuring the ever-entertaining Nicholas Cage in a psychological thriller. The premise revolves around Cage’s character hijacking a car on its way to the hospital, where the driver’s wife is giving birth, creating a tension-filled journey. The film, running for 1 hour 30 minutes, is not rated for children, as Cage’s outlandish portrayal of the character adds to the suspense. Moving on to the next film, “Haunted Mansion,” a supernatural horror flick, boasts a strong cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and Jamie Lee Curtis. The story revolves around a single mother and her son moving into a haunted mansion, leading to a series of eerie events. To combat the supernatural, they hire a former paranormal investigator, a priest, and a college professor, but things take a twist as their efforts unfold. Though based on a Disney ride and a 2003 film, this updated version received a PG-13 rating and runs for a little over 2 hours. While the cast showcases great chemistry, the script is considered so-so by Patty, who gives it a 2 out of 5 stars review. With the theaters offering a refreshing escape from the heat, moviegoers can look forward to enjoying these thrilling cinematic experiences.