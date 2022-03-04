Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: ‘The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz now playing in theaters

Today’s Patty’s Pick is a huge new movie flapping its wings today. “The Batman” is now playing in theaters only, and Entertainment Correspondent Patty Spitler joined us today with her review. Here’s more from her:

“The Batman” is unlike the films before it. The characters are not clownlike or juvenile. Instead, it is a film noir with the players harkening a deeper meaning. The good guys including The Batman still have some flaws.

Plot:

A mystery, crime drama that shows Gotham City to be in decay. Both physically and internally as political greed rears its ugly head. The story is a puzzle with The Batman even questioning his own background and purpose. And The Riddler wants to ‘unmask’ those he feels are criminals in Gotham.

Oh, and Batman has a friendly feline fighter who most of the time is on his side, Catwoman.

Can a cat and a bat get along? We’ll find out.

The main cast features Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano. Pattinson, known from “Twilight” fame plays a Batman whose beliefs are constantly challenged. He wants to do good and save the world, but he has issues.

Kravitz is Catwoman. The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonnet, she is mesmerizing and perfect. And wow can she kick..and kiss, too.

Colin Farrell is The Penguin a low-level mobster. Colin Farrell is unrecognizable, but what a superb portrayal of a conflicted criminal.

The Riddler is a young guy named Paul Dano and he is incredible.

My only criticisms? Robert Pattinson darn near whispers all his lines, and it rains in almost every scene!!

This film is rated PG-13 for violence, and it runs 175min.

Patty gives it 4 out of 5 bats.