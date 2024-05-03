Patty’s Picks: ‘The Fall Guy’

Being a stunt performer sounds like a wild ride, but it’s not for everyone. Patty wonders why anyone would sign up for getting beaten up on set.

She figures it must be about the money and the chance to hang around movie stars.

Even though she’d never dare to do it herself, the main character, Colt Seavers, played by Ryan Gosling, takes on the risky job.

In “,” we follow Colt’s journey as a stuntman, his accident on set, and the complications it brings to his relationship with his girlfriend, Jody, played by Emily Blunt.

In the movie, Colt’s life gets even more complicated as Jody directs a movie called “Metal Storm” and the lead actor disappears.

Colt takes on the challenge of finding the missing star to win back Jody’s heart and save the film.

With lots of action, romance, and comedy, “The Fall Guy” promises to be an entertaining rollercoaster, especially with Ryan Gosling in the lead role.

So get ready for a thrilling ride through the world of movie stunts and Hollywood drama.