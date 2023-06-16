Patty’s Picks: ‘The Flash’ and ‘Blue Whales: Return of the Giants’

In “Patty’s Picks today, we delve into the world of ‘The Flash,’ a complex superhero film that combines time travel, crime-fighting, and heartfelt storytelling. Barry Allen, portrayed by Ezra Miller, discovers his ability to manipulate time and is driven to alter his mother’s tragic fate. Along his journey, he encounters different versions of Batman, including standout performances by Michael Keaton, George Clooney, and Ben Affleck. This action-packed, CGI-enhanced adventure reminiscent of ‘Back to the Future’ offers intriguing twists and genuine acting. With a PG-13 rating and a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes, ‘The Flash’ embraces tight spandex superhero costumes while earning a solid 3 out of 5 stars. A worthwhile watch indeed.

Patty’s next pick takes us into the awe-inspiring world of ‘Blue Whales: Return of the Giants.’ This captivating documentary explores the majestic lives of these magnificent creatures, delving into their incredible migration patterns and the challenges they face in their quest for survival. Prepare to be mesmerized as the film sheds light on the remarkable behaviors and sheer size of these gentle giants. ‘Blue Whales: Return of the Giants’ offers a mesmerizing glimpse into the underwater realm and reminds us of the importance of protecting these endangered species. Don’t miss this extraordinary journey into the depths of the ocean.