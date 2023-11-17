Patty’s Picks: ‘The Holdovers’

Patty Spitler, our movie critic, is here to brighten up your Friday with her film recommendations.

First up is the third installment of the Trolls franchise, “Trolls Band Together,” hitting theaters today.

While the story may be slight, it’s filled with catchy songs and boy-band fever reminiscent of the first movie in 2016.

Anna Kendrick’s Poppy and Justin Timberlake’s Branch reprise their roles as the main characters, and the plot revolves around a search for reunion and “perfect harmony” among feuding brothers.

Parents will enjoy the music and even the first NEW NSYNC song in 20 years, sparking hopes of a reunion tour.

This PG-rated movie runs for 1 hour and 32 minutes, featuring songs that parents will recognize and appreciate, making it a light and enjoyable watch, earning it 3 fun stars out of 5.

Next up is “The Holdovers,” a film that feels like a true story but portrays the influence and inspiration that real people in our lives provide.

The movie features Paul Giamatti as a grumpy New England Prep School teacher in the early 1970s, stuck on campus with students and others during Christmas break.

As worlds and words collide, they all benefit from this close encounter. Rated R for some language, drug use, and brief sexual situations, it runs for 2 hours and 13 minutes.

Patty found the film to be genuinely resonant, capturing people finding themselves, sharing their often-upsetting personalities, sometimes lost, sometimes open, always honest.

She loved the message and praised the great acting, awarding it a well-deserved 5 out of 5 stars.