Patty’s Picks: ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ ‘Black Adam’

Entertainment expert Patty Spitler joined us with her latest “Patty’s Picks,” and it’s everything big coming this weekend — big movies and big stars but will they be big at the box office?

That’s a very good question! Now, Tom Cruise managed to pull off a win with “Top Gun: Maverick” but after the COVID collapse of films in theaters, many have wondered if cinema will ever return to the glory days of big-budget films with big stars. Now it seems like a bunch of smaller movies and streaming availability have cut deeply into that Hollywood heyday.

First, in “Ticket to Paradise,” George Clooney and Julia Roberts unite in this romcom as a divorced couple bickering in Bali as they attempt to sabotage their daughter’s plans to marry, thinking they don’t want her to make the mistake they made 25 years ago.

The banter is beautiful. George is great at being goofy, and Julia has the best laugh. The script has no surprises, but the chemistry is amazing, so you know I loved this.

It’s rated PG-13, and it’s in theaters Friday, running 104 minutes. I give it 4 ½ out of 5 stars.

Next, you want big? How about “Black Adam” with Dwayne Johnson? Yes, The Rock is back and as a DC Comics character.

He plays a hero-villain-anti-hero with ties to ancient North Africa.

Now let’s capsulate this sci-fi fantasy film. Black Adam was bestowed with superpowers nearly 5 thousand years ago by Egyptian gods. Then he was entombed and now freed, he wants to unleash his unique justice on the modern world with a power born of rage.

Dwayne says this is just the beginning of Black Adam and he wants to battle Superman. So he’s a hot rock, “Do you smell what the Rock is cooking?”

This story is somewhat confusing and predictable but yet, it’s The Rock. For that alone, I give it 3 ½ stars or Rocks!

It’s rated PG-13 and runs 124 minutes.

