Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: Tiger 24 Documentary to premiere at Living Room Theaters Indianapolis

Tomorrow, Living Room Theaters in Indianapolis will launch the Theatrical Premiere of filmmaker Warren Pereira’s riveting documentary Tiger 24. Patty Spitler, Entertainment Expert and host of Great Day TV, joined us today to preview the documentary.

The documentary’s premiere will be followed by an exclusive one-week engagement through June 16. This dramatic documentary filmed in India chronicles the life and legacy of a regal tiger. The film examines one wild tiger who reportedly killed men who entered its territory. This resulted in public outrage. Was the tiger just defending his territory?

There are a few brief bloody scenes to be aware of. The film runs for one hour and 40 minutes. Patty gave this film 5 out of 5 stars!

You can buy tickets to Tiger 24 here and enter WISH-TV’s ticket giveaway here.