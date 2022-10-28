Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: ‘Till,’ ‘Tar’

Friday means it’s movie day!

Entertainment expert Patty Spitler joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” with two films that many consider to be contenders for the upcoming Oscars.

First up, two-time academy award winner Cate Blanchett in “Tar” — is there anything Cate Blanchett can’t do? In fact, she even learned how to conduct an orchestra to play the character.

Now, “Tar” is not based on a true story or individual, but the themes of gender shaming and misuse of power are very much on our radar today.

Lydia Tar is the first female conductor of a German orchestra. She is the offspring of deaf parents and somehow that makes her very sensitive to sounds. She is also a lesbian, but her fame and position make it easy for her to be abusive and take advantage of other women.

“Tar” is out now, in theaters. It’s rated R, runs for 2 hours and 38 minutes and is receiving “high notes” of critical praise!

Next, this movie is based on a real story — “Till” is about a black Chicago mother whose 14-year-old son Emmett is murdered by two white men in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. Emmett allegedly whistled at a white woman, thinking it was innocent praise, but he’s then beaten, shot, hung and thrown into the river for his flirtation.

His mother, played by Danielle Deadwyler, seeks justice for her son. She demands an open casket so all can see is quote, “what they did to my baby.” Of note, the film does not visibly focus on graphic violence, but rather the theme and message are dedicated to highlighting the dedication and drive of his mother Mamie and how her pain united a nation.

“Till” is rated PG-13, and it Runs 2 hours 10 minutes.

Also, if you’re wondering, the real Mamie Till passed away on January 3, 2003 at the age of 81.

She is buried next to her son in Chicago.

Patty gives it 4 1/2 out of 5 stars. Applause for the leading lady, Danielle Deadwyler. She will definitely be nominated for an Oscar.