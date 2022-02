Life.Style.Live!

Pavel & Direct Contact perform ‘I Feel Your Heart, ‘Cómo’ ahead of Indy Jazz Kitchen show

Pavel & Direct Contact are ready to play the Jazz Kitchen next Friday night, and a portion of their band stopped in to give us a preview of their set.

They performed their songs, “I Feel Your Heart” and “Cómo.”

You can see their upcoming performance on Friday, February 11 at 7 p.m.

Visit, thejazzkitchen.com to purchase tickets.

For more from Pavel & Direct Contact visit, Facebook.com/pavel.directcontact.