Pavel & Direct Contact to perform at JazzIN Columbus finale

The JazzIN Columbus concert series will conclude with a performance by Pavel & Direct Contact on Wednesday, September 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Ovations Plaza, located at 4th St & Washington St in Columbus, IN.

This free event features some of the best jazz musicians in the Midwest. The concert is hosted in partnership with the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation (IJF), The Columbus Museum of Art and Design (CMAD), and the Columbus Office of Downtown Development. It’s the last concert in a three-part series celebrating music and the arts in downtown Columbus.

David Westenberger, Vice-President of IJF, and Ike DeClue, Executive Director of the Office of Downtown Development, invite the community to enjoy an evening of jazz. The performance also marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, adding cultural significance to the event.

The JazzIN Columbus series has been a success due to the collaboration between IJF, CMAD, and the Office of Downtown Development. This concert offers a great chance to experience top-tier jazz for free in the city.

Join the fun at Ovations Plaza on September 18th for this special performance and the final concert of the series!