Pavel Polanco Safadit shares his recipe for Dominican Beef Stew

Pavel Polanco Safadit, a famous Latin jazz pianist, recently shared his recipe for Dominican Beef Stew over Rice. Besides music, Safadit loves cooking and enjoys bringing the flavors of his Dominican heritage to the kitchen.

Dominican Beef Stew, also known as “Carne Guisada,” is a favorite dish in the Dominican Republic. Safadit’s recipe sticks to the traditional method but includes his special touches. He says the secret to a great stew is patience and the right mix of spices.

To start, Safadit suggests marinating beef chunks in garlic, oregano, and vinegar for a few hours. This step adds flavor and makes the meat tender. After marinating, the beef is browned in a pot with oil, which creates a rich base for the stew.

Next, he adds chopped onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes to the pot. These vegetables, along with the beef, are the main ingredients of the stew. Safadit cooks them until they are soft and smell good, releasing their natural flavors.

To give the stew its unique taste, he uses spices like cumin, paprika, and a bay leaf. These spices make the stew tasty and comforting. Once the spices are mixed in, Safadit adds beef broth and lets the stew simmer for about an hour until the meat is tender.

The final step is serving the stew over a bed of white rice. Safadit stresses that the rice should be cooked separately and served fresh to go with the rich, hearty stew.

During the interview, Safadit shared tips and stories, making the cooking lesson fun and easy to follow. His love for music and food shines through, making the experience enjoyable and informative.

For those who want to bring a taste of the Dominican Republic to their kitchen, Pavel Polanco Safadit’s recipe for Dominican Beef Stew over Rice is a perfect choice. Watch the full interview above to learn how to make this delicious dish at home.