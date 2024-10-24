Pavel’s initiative brings music opportunities to Dominican students

Pavel Polanco-Safadit and his wife Yvonne are currently in the Dominican Republic, where they are part of an initiative called The Music Experience, a program that connects Dominican students with music opportunities in the United States. Pavel, who regularly travels to the Dominican Republic, shared that the program helps local students explore music, giving them a chance to learn and grow in ways they might not have had otherwise. “It’s amazing what we do down here, each and every year,” Pavel said, noting how impressed he is with the local talent.

Yvonne expressed her enjoyment of the warm and humid weather, adding, “I’ll take this over going back home.” The trip holds special meaning for the couple, as it is where their love story began. They shared their affection for the local culture and highlighted the historical significance of their surroundings, including the oldest cathedral in the Americas, located in Santo Domingo’s Colonial Zone. Pavel described the area as “very touristic,” with beautiful architecture, shops, and restaurants, calling it a must-see for visitors.

Pavel also introduced viewers to local musicians playing traditional Dominican instruments, including the “tambora,” a two-headed drum, and the “guira,” a metal percussion instrument. “These are Dominican essentials,” Pavel said, explaining how they are used in popular genres like merengue and bachata. The musicians performed a brief piece to give viewers a taste of the local sound.

The couple plans to return soon, with Yvonne adding that they are enjoying their time away. Pavel invited more people to join them next year, suggesting that a group visit would be an excellent way to experience the Dominican culture and music scene.