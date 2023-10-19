Pavel’s World: Bashiri Asad Unveils ‘The EveryDay SoulSinger’ album

Prepare to be enchanted by the soulful melodies of Bashiri Asad as he joins the international Latin jazz pianist, Pavel Polanco-Safadit, on “Pavel’s World.”

Bashiri is thrilled to announce the arrival of his latest musical masterpiece, “The EveryDay SoulSinger.”

This eagerly awaited album is finally here and is currently available exclusively on his Bandcamp site at https://bnds.us/kffxl0.

Get ready to groove to his soulful tunes and let the music take you on a journey of emotions.

Mark your calendar for November 3, 2023, when it will be available on all streaming platforms.

Share the joy, get your copy, and spread the word – it’s time to immerse yourself in the soulful world of Bashiri Asad!