Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Pavel’s World: Bashiri Asad Unveils ‘The EveryDay SoulSinger’ album

Pavel previews trip to D.R.

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Prepare to be enchanted by the soulful melodies of Bashiri Asad as he joins the international Latin jazz pianist, Pavel Polanco-Safadit, on “Pavel’s World.”

Bashiri is thrilled to announce the arrival of his latest musical masterpiece, “The EveryDay SoulSinger.”

This eagerly awaited album is finally here and is currently available exclusively on his Bandcamp site at https://bnds.us/kffxl0.

Get ready to groove to his soulful tunes and let the music take you on a journey of emotions.

Mark your calendar for November 3, 2023, when it will be available on all streaming platforms.

Share the joy, get your copy, and spread the word – it’s time to immerse yourself in the soulful world of Bashiri Asad!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Empowerment through professional growth: ‘Seat...
Life.Style.Live! /
‘Penn and Teller’ Host Brooke...
Life.Style.Live! /
Experience the magic of Gershwin...
Life.Style.Live! /
Discover a world of entertainment...
Life.Style.Live! /
Get fired up for flavorful...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indiana Small Business Expo returns...
Life.Style.Live! /
Dr. Contessa Metcalfe shares top...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indianapolis Public Library presents ‘Meet...
Life.Style.Live! /