Pavel’s World: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Carniceria Guanajuato Indianapolis

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Pavel

by: Meghan Stratton
Carniceria Guanajuato Indianápolis is one of Pavel Polanco Safadit’s favorite Mexican restaurants and grocery stories! Pavel and his wife took us on a tour to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month!

We were also introduced to the manager Jorge. He said the customers love the authentic carne asada tacos.

It is located at 5210 West Pike Plaza Road in Indianapolis.

You can find more information on their Facebook page.

