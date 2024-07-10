Pavel’s World: Cooking with ‘Carson’s Kitchen’

It’s Pavel’s World, and we’re just living in it! We had a special guest, Carson from Carson’s Kitchen! Carson is only 14 years old, but he already cooks like a pro.

He joined us on the show to demonstrate how to make penne alla vodka, a delicious and creamy pasta dish.

During the show, Carson shared his passion for cooking and some tips on how to perfect this classic recipe. He explained each step clearly, making it easy for viewers to follow along and create the dish at home.

Carson’s enthusiasm and talent in the kitchen are truly impressive, especially for someone so young.

You can watch the full interview above to see Carson in action and learn how to make penne alla vodka yourself.

If you’re interested in trying more of Carson’s recipes, be sure to visit his YouTube page at Carson’s Kitchen. There, you’ll find a variety of dishes that showcase his culinary skills and creativity.

Don’t miss out on this episode of Pavel’s World and the chance to learn from a young cooking prodigy.

Carson’s passion for cooking is inspiring, and his recipes are sure to impress!