Pavel’s World: How to make a hot toddy with Xmas treats

Polly Blythe and Pavel brought a festive spirit to our kitchen as they joined us in crafting a Christmas tree-shaped stuffed bread and sipping on hot toddies.

Laughter and warmth filled the room as we kneaded the dough into a tree form, filling it with delicious ingredients, and then watching it bake to perfection.

The aroma of freshly baked bread and the comforting scent of spiced hot toddies mingled in the air, creating a cozy holiday atmosphere that truly captured the essence of the season.

It was a joyful moment of togetherness, and we couldn’t wait to share our homemade creation and holiday cheer with friends and family.