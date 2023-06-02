Pavel’s World: How to make Spanish Paella

Welcome to Pavel’s World! We revisited Pavel and Ivonne’s trip to Spain, where they explored the sights, sounds, and tastes of this vibrant country. Not only did they have an incredible adventure, but they also learned to make the famous Spanish dish, Paella.

Pavel and Ivonne entered our studio Friday morning ready to share their experiences and culinary expertise. Pavel Polanco-Safadit, the Executive Director of Amigos, The Richmond Latino Center, is known for his enthusiasm and unique approach to life.

(WISH Photo)

The highlight of Pavel and Ivonne’s trip was undoubtedly their introduction to Paella, a traditional Spanish dish. They guided us through an easy and quick recipe that captures the essence of this iconic dish. The ingredients include chorizo or hot Italian sausage, chicken, shrimp or a seafood mix, Spanish rice mix, chicken broth, diced tomatoes, peas, onion, and garlic. By watching the full interview above, you can create a delicious Paella that serves eight people.

During the discussion, they also shared insights into the history and preparation of Paella, discussing the cultural significance of the dish. Additionally, they provided glimpses into their trip to Spain, including the places they visited and the experiences they had.

So, get ready to embark on a journey through Spain, indulge in the flavors of Paella, and be inspired by Pavel and Ivonne’s adventures in this special segment of Pavel’s World.