Pavel’s World: Pavel’s niece Indira performs her song ‘Come On’

Musician Indira and her uncle and friend to “Life.Style.Live!,” jazz pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit, recently discussed Indira’s evolving career and her unique blend of musical influences. Originally from Providence, Rhode Island, Indira has been singing since she was young, inspired by an inclination toward music. “I’ve been singing since I’ve been forming memories,” she said. Her style mixes neo-soul, bilingual lyrics, and Spanish music, creating a fusion that stands out among contemporary artists.

Pavel, who has made a name for himself as a jazz pianist, expressed his pride in seeing his niece’s success and developing her own sound. “It’s tons of fun to see her find her own ways,” he said. He also noted that Indira has been asking him questions about the business side of music, reflecting her desire to grow professionally. While Pavel was once able to focus solely on playing music, he emphasized the importance of understanding the industry’s business aspects.

Indira explained that having a mentor like her uncle is invaluable, especially as she navigates the complexities of the music world. She called his support “invaluable” and mentioned that Pavel is always ready to perform, joking, “He is the show.” Beyond music, Pavel’s insights on the industry have provided her with a roadmap for success, which she says is crucial as she moves forward.

Indira’s next steps include releasing new recordings and performing on the East Coast. Her approach is one of perseverance and faith. “I’m trying my best, one foot in front of the other, and the rest is up to God,” she shared. As she performed her original song “Come On,” she showcased a smooth, laid-back vibe that contrasts with Pavel’s high-energy jazz, revealing the unique artistic flavors that each brings to their music.

Their interaction highlighted not just a family bond, but a shared passion for music, showing how familial influence and personal style can come together to create something special.