Pavel’s World Presents guitar virtuoso Tommy Baldwin

Step into the world of musical mastery as Pavel’s World introduces the mesmerizing talent of Tommy Baldwin, a 25-year-old blues/rock sensation hailing from Indianapolis. Tommy’s musical journey began at the tender age of 10, driven by the profound impact of his father’s passing, which ignited his deep passion for the blues genre. Drawing inspiration from legends like Jimi Hendrix, Philip Sayce, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Gales, and Jeff Beck, Tommy channeled his emotions into his guitar, creating a musical language that resonates with raw emotion and electrifying energy.

Today, Tommy Baldwin stands as a beacon of musical prowess, captivating audiences with his electric live performances. His journey has been fueled by invaluable mentorship from Dug Pinnick (King’s X), and he has even shared the stage with Corey Glover (Living Colour) during his tours. Notably, Tommy’s musical path has crossed with an impressive lineup of iconic artists, including Jonathan Moffett (Michael Jackson), Kenny Aronoff, Ray Luzier (Korn, KXM), Eric Gales, Billy Sheehan (Bassist & Vocalist of Tesla & Mr. Big), Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction’s drummer), and George Lynch (Guitarist of Dokken, Lynch Mob, and more). Tommy’s debut album, ‘Phases,’ produced by Dug Pinnick himself, stands as a testament to his artistic evolution, available for streaming and purchase across platforms.

Tommy Baldwin’s journey has been supported by a constellation of renowned brands, including JBL Pro, AKG Microphones, Ernie Ball – Music Man Guitars, Sheptone Pickups, EBS Sweden, and Vittek PR. His exceptional prowess even led to a feature in Billboard Magazine’s online article, where he was spotlighted for his contribution to Dug Pinnick’s Jimi Hendrix tribute album, ‘Often Imitated But Never Duplicated,’ released in May 2018. Join Pavel’s World in celebrating the extraordinary musical odyssey of Tommy Baldwin, a rising star whose guitar prowess knows no bounds.