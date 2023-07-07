Pavel’s World: Sing a song to God

Pavel Polanco-Safadit, accompanied by vocalist Leah Crane, has created a beautiful and heartfelt composition titled “A Song to God.” Inspired during his morning prayers, Pavel immediately thought of Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, a place that brings him deep joy. He expresses his gratitude for the congregation, feeling that he receives more from them than he gives. This song is his way of offering something back to the community, acknowledging that despite imperfections, he believes God is present even in the moments when we may doubt.

“A Song to God” is a testament to the power of faith and the connection that can be found within a community. Pavel’s musical creation serves as an expression of his personal journey and the belief that God’s workings are mysterious and profound. This heartfelt piece invites listeners to reflect on their own relationship with faith and the ways in which God’s presence can be found in unexpected moments. With the piano melodies and soulful vocals, Pavel and Leah have crafted a musical tribute that resonates with the listener’s spirit, capturing the essence of finding faith and offering it as a gift to others.