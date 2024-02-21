PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure coming to Indy!

In the upcoming live-action extravaganza PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” set to take place at the Old National Centre on February 24th and 25th, audiences will be treated to the thrilling escapades of Ryder and his team of resourceful pups.

Tasked with rescuing their seafaring friend Cap’n Turbot from a treacherous cave just as Adventure Bay’s Pirate Day festivities are about to commence, the courageous crew embarks on a quest filled with excitement and discovery.

Along the way, they stumble upon a treasure map, leading them on a race against time to secure the booty for Mayor Goodway’s event before their rival, Mayor Humdinger, beats them to it.

With lively dog-suited actors bringing the characters to life against animated backgrounds, “The Great Pirate Adventure” promises an action-packed musical experience featuring familiar theme music from the show as well as brand-new songs created exclusively for this production.

Additionally, audiences can look forward to a special appearance by the newest PAW Patrol member, Tracker, adding an extra layer of excitement to this unmissable event.