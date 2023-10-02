Paws and Petals: Gillespie Florists hosts Samantha’s Doggie Baby Shower!

Gillespie Florists, a floral haven known for blooming creativity, is rolling out the green carpet (and the doggie treats!) for a one-of-a-kind celebration.

Join us on Wednesday, October 4th, at 1 p.m. for Samantha’s Doggie Baby Shower!

Samantha surprised us all by welcoming 10 adorable puppies into the world a little early, and we can’t wait to fete their arrival.

There will be specially crafted Doggie Baby Shower cookies by Pawstreet Bakery for our furry friends and delectable cookies and cupcakes for the humans.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! On October 31st from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., join us for Flower & Treat Hours, where you can Trick or Treat at our store for a free flower, candy, and even furbaby treats, courtesy of Pawstreet Bakery in Plainfield.

Gillespie Florists: Where flowers and four-legged friends bloom together in harmony!