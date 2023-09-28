Search
Pawsitively adorable! Meet Patty’s new furry family member – Harry!

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready for a heartwarming moment as Patty Spitler unveils the newest addition to her family, the utterly charming Harry!

Tune in as Patty introduces us to her lovable, four-legged companion and shares the heartwarming tale of how Harry became a part of her life.

From tail wags to puppy cuddles, this is a moment you won’t want to miss! Join us as we celebrate the joy of welcoming a new furry friend to the Life.Style.Live! team!

