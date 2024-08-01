Pearl Street Pizzeria & Pub: A local gem in Indianapolis and Fishers

Dave and Courtney Andrus, co-owners of Pearl Street Pizzeria & Pub, joined us to discuss their locally-owned pizzeria in downtown Indianapolis and Fishers, IN.

The couple opened the downtown Indy location in 2010 and expanded to Fishers in 2018.

Both spots have become popular for locals and visitors who enjoy freshly made dishes, unique craft beers, and a warm welcome from the longtime staff.

The menu at Pearl Street Pizzeria & Pub features unique pizzas made on fresh dough daily, oven-baked pasta dishes, dry-rubbed wings, calzones, cheesy breadsticks, and the crave-worthy Spicy Chicken Gorgonzola Soup.

They pride themselves on treating customers like family, friends, and guests.

Known as “the local place in the alley,” the downtown Indy location is conveniently located in the city’s heart!

Pearl Street Pizzeria & Pub is thrilled to serve GenCon attendees this week.

Conventions in Indianapolis bring guests from all over the country, and the pizzeria is just a block north of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a few blocks from Lucas Oil Stadium and the Convention Center.

The Fishers location is close to Geist Marina and only 10 minutes from the Ruoff Music Center.

Dave and Courtney have also introduced special items like Stuffed Meatballs, Shrimp Pesto Flatbread, Pan Pizza, cocktails, and craft beers, all made in their kitchen.

Pearl Street Pizzeria & Pub continues to be a spot for delicious food and a friendly atmosphere in both Indianapolis and Fishers.