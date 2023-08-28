Pedego Indy brings ebiking to downtown Indy

Downtown Indianapolis just got more electric! Pedego Indy is a ebike rental company and shop. Located in the Bottleworks District, the company offers bike rentals by the hour or day.

Scot Imus, owner of Pedego Indy, joined Life.Style.Live! to share more about the e-bike rental shop.

In 2015, Scot received a heart transplant and struggled with traditional bikes afterwards. However, Scot and his wife Cathy rediscovered the joy of bike riding while renting Pedego ebikes on vacation.

It was love at first ride, as the couple returned home to buy their own Pedegos and began their journey toward a healthier lifestyle. Many smiles and miles later, the couple is pedaling into a second career with their new business venture – Pedego Indy.

Pedego Indy had its grand opening on August 26. You can also purchase ebikes at the location.

To learn more about Pedego Indy, visit their website.